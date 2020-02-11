Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference competitive as ever since expansion

Pac-12 men’s basketball is as competitive as it’s ever been since the conference expanded to a dozen schools nine years ago.

The regular-season winner the past six seasons has had no more than four losses. That’s possible but unlikely this year. Only once since the expansion has the top team had more than four defeats.

Colorado is in first at 8-3 with four weeks still to play. The next three teams have four losses and the three after that have five.

Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and USC were all 6-3 at the midway point of their conference schedules with Arizona State, Stanford and UCLA close behind at 5-4.

Teams that appear out of reach of the conference title will almost certainly have a say in determining the regular-season champion.

Those that started last week in the bottom half of the conference standings went 4-1 against the top half, with the only loss being California’s 71-65 defeat at Colorado. Arizona State got two such victories, at home against the L.A. schools, which remain in the top half.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. COLORADO 19-5, 8-3 Pac-12 (Last week: 3)