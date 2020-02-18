Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: It's six teams for four first-round tournament byes

A quick look at the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings shows there’s a 2½-game separation between the first six teams and the next six.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, it’s unlikely that any team in either group will fall or jump from one half to the other.

The bottom-half teams collected one total win last week, but only because two of them played each other, when Oregon State beat Utah.

So, the battle for a top-four seed and a bye into the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals begins now. The first six teams are separated by one game top to bottom. Four games this week match two of the teams in the top half against each other. Colorado hosts the L.A. schools and Oregon goes to the Arizonas.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. OREGON 20-6, 9-4 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 68-60 home win vs. Colorado; 80-62 home win vs. Utah

This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday