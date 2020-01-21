Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Teams begin to separate after three weeks

The separation has started to take place in Pac-12 men’s basketball.

It would be surprising to see Arizona, Colorado or Oregon fall out of the top half at any point. Stanford, USC and Washington State have been mild surprises, some more than others.

Oregon State finds itself in the bottom half of the standings after losing two on the road. But the Beavers have shown their potential, joining USC as the only two teams that have two wins against teams currently in the top half of the conference.

OSU fans, your team has plenty of opportunities to improve its NCAA NET ranking (67 as of Tuesday) and make a run at the NCAA tournament.

The Beavers are 2-1 against teams Joe Lunardi has projected to make the field in his ESPN Bracketology this week. They have seven combined games remaining against the five Pac-12 teams Lunardi has in the bracket, starting with Saturday against USC.

Here are my power rankings entering Week 4.

1. OREGON 15-4, 4-2 Pac-12; (Last week: 1)

Last week: 72-61 loss at Washington State; 64-61 overtime win at Washington

This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Sunday