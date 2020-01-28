Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Winning on the road this season not easy

Home teams have been dominant in conference play in Pac-12 men’s basketball this winter.
After an 8-2 mark last week, hosts are 31-11 (73.8%). Last year, four teams (including Oregon State) had winning conference road records and the home teams won just 60.2% overall.
Two of the top teams in the conference, Oregon and Colorado, go out on the road this week. So do the Arizona schools, which sit at 3-3 in the Pac-12.
USC leads the conference in road wins this season with three. Oregon and UCLA have two apiece. Arizona, California, Utah and the Washington schools are still without a conference victory away from home.
Oregon State will try to turn its season around on the road, where the Beavers are 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference.
Here are my Week 5 power rankings.
1. OREGON 17-4, 6-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)
Last week: 79-70 double-overtime home win vs. USC; 96-75 home win vs. UCLA
This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday
The 11th-ranked Ducks found their way to two home wins behind big performances from junior guard Chris Duarte, who averaged 27 points, eight rebounds and seven steals on his way to Pac-12 player of the week honors. But can they get more consistent contributions from anyone outside Payton Pritchard?
2. COLORADO 16-4, 5-2 (3)
Last week: 78-56 home win vs. Washington State; 76-62 home win vs. Washington
This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday
The 20th-ranked Buffaloes made it four wins in five games since the home loss to the Beavers. They can move a big step closer toward an NCAA berth with two victories this week.
3. USC 16-4, 5-2 (4)
Last week: 79-70 double-overtime loss at Oregon; 75-55 win at Oregon State
This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday
The Trojans were close to sole possession of the conference lead before stumbling late in Eugene. Led by freshman stud Onyeka Okongwu, they have eight wins in all away from Galen Center.
4. ARIZONA STATE 12-7, 3-3 (6)
Last week: 66-65 home win vs. Arizona
This week: At Washington State, Wednesday; at Washington, Saturday
The Sun Devils have found life after a 1-3 start, charging back from down 22 in the first half and still 13 at halftime to keep the rivals winless away from home. Remy Martin clearly doesn’t like to lose.
5. ARIZONA 13-6, 3-3 (2)
Last week: 66-65 loss at Arizona State
This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday
Can the young Wildcats win on the road? They get two more chances this week against opponents themselves showing road difficulties.
6. STANFORD 15-4, 4-2 (5)
Last week: 52-50 loss at California
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday
A Cardinal squad trying to solidify the program’s first March Madness trip in six years took a step back in Berkeley. Stanford averaged 80 points in its previous three games, two of those on the road, before falling to a team that shot 32.7% at home.
7. UTAH 12-7, 3-4 (10)
Last week: 67-66 home win vs. Washington; 76-64 home win vs. Washington State
This week: At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Sunday
The Utes have finished fourth or better in the conference five straight years and are within reach of a top-half finish if they can win some road games. Timmy Allen, averaging 19 points and 7.6 rebounds, is having a breakthrough season.
8. UCLA 10-10, 3-4 (11)
Last week: 62-58 win at Oregon State; 96-75 loss at Oregon
This week: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Sunday
With 10 freshmen and sophomores, the youthful Bruins have shown an ability to win away from home. They’re currently out of postseason contention but could certainly ruin somebody else’s dreams.
9. WASHINGTON 12-9, 2-6 (8)
Last week: 67-66 loss at Utah; 76-62 loss at Colorado
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday
The Huskies are lost without Quade Green, having scored no more than 66 points in six games without their point guard. They’ll have to be somewhere near their best to get a win this week.
10. WASHINGTON STATE 12-9, 3-5 (7)
Last week: 78-56 loss at Colorado; 76-64 loss at Utah
This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Wednesday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday
The Cougars will try to keep their 9-2 home cooking going. The last homestand provided the best weekend at Beasley Coliseum in a long time.
11. CALIFORNIA 9-10, 3-3 (12)
Last week: 52-50 home win vs. Stanford
This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday
Allowing 50 points in each of the past two games has the Golden Bears third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (63.3). That sort of defense could carry them to a few more wins this season.
12. OREGON STATE 12-8, 2-6 (9)
Last week: 62-58 home loss to UCLA; 75-55 home loss to USC
This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday
OSU has two of the best Pac-12 wins through the first month of conference play, at Colorado and home against Arizona. But the Beavers better find a spark in a hurry if they hope to avoid being shut out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.