 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area schedule (Sept. 18)
0 Comments

Area schedule (Sept. 18)

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY

High school cross-country: Central Linn, Philomath, Scio, South Albany, Sweet Home at Northwest Classic (Lane CC, Eugene); 12:20 p.m.; Corvallis at Oregon City XC Invitational; 12:50 p.m.

College football: Idaho at Oregon State; 12:30 p.m.

High school football: Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Oregon State at Boise State; 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: Philomath, Sweet Home at Sisters tournament; 8 a.m.; East Linn Christian tournament; 8 a.m.; Santiam Christian at Oregon Episcopal tournament; Harrisburg at Salem Academy tournament

SUNDAY

No events scheduled

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News