Area schedule (Sept. 22)

High school boys soccer: La Pine at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at Churchill; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Willamette; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Stayton; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: North Bend at Lebanon; 5 p.m; Stayton at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Churchill at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Willamette at Corvallis; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Corvallis at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Stayton at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Oakridge at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Oakland at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; South Albany at West Albany; 6:30 p.m.; North Salem at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; Scio at Blanchet Catholic; 6:30 p.m.