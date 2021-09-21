 Skip to main content
Area schedule (Sept. 22)
Area schedule (Sept. 22)

  • Updated
WEDNESDAY

High school cross-country: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference meet (Seven Oak MS, Lebanon); 4 p.m.; Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Santiam Christian Invitational; 5 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Central Linn at La Pine; 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Clark at Linn-Benton; 6:30 p.m.; Oregon State at Oregon; 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Dellinger Invite (Springfield); 6:40 p.m.

High school boys soccer: La Pine at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at Churchill; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Willamette; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Stayton; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: North Bend at Lebanon; 5 p.m; Stayton at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Churchill at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Willamette at Corvallis; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Corvallis at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Stayton at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Oakridge at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Oakland at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; South Albany at West Albany; 6:30 p.m.; North Salem at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; Scio at Blanchet Catholic; 6:30 p.m.

