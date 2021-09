Area schedule (Sept. 24)

FRIDAY

College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Mike Johnson Classic (Monmouth); 5 p.m.

High school cross-country: Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Scio at Champs Invite (Cheadle Lake Park); 4:30 p.m.

High school football: Central at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Hidden Valley at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Philomath at South Umpqua; 7 p.m.; Douglas at Scio; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Toledo; 7 p.m.; Jefferson at Oakland; 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Sisters at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakridge; 7 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Alsea; 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Crescent Valley at McNary; 4:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Oregon State at USC; 4 p.m.

College volleyball: Mt. Hood at Linn-Benton; 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High school cross-country: Lebanon at Three Course Challenge (Camp Rilea); Jefferson, Philomath at Cottage Grove Bramble Scramble; 11:45 a.m.

College football: Oregon State at USC; 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Philomath, South Albany, West Albany at State Preview tournament (South Albany); 8 a.m.; Lebanon at Westview tournament; Alsea vs. North Douglas (Toledo); 11 a.m.; Cascade Christian at Santiam Christian; 1 p.m.; Alsea at Toledo; 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Santiam Christian; 5 p.m.

