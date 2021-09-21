 Skip to main content
Area schedule (Sept. 25)
SATURDAY

High school cross-country: Lebanon at Three Course Challenge (Camp Rilea); Jefferson, Philomath at Cottage Grove Bramble Scramble; 11:45 a.m.

College football: Oregon State at USC; 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Philomath, South Albany, West Albany at State Preview tournament (South Albany); 8 a.m.; Lebanon at Westview tournament; Alsea vs. North Douglas (Toledo); 11 a.m.; Cascade Christian at Santiam Christian; 1 p.m.; Alsea at Toledo; 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Santiam Christian; 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

College volleyball: Oregon State at Arizona; noon

