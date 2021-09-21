Area schedule (Sept. 27)

MONDAY

High school boys soccer: Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill; 4 p.m.; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: South Albany at Roosevelt (Delta Park, Portland); 4:15 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 6:15 p.m.

College volleyball: College of the Redwoods at Linn-Benton; 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High school cross-country: Corvallis, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian, Scio at Jefferson Invitational; 5 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Sisters at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Woodburn at South Albany; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Central; 7 p.m.; Silverton at West Albany; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Sweet Home at Cascade; 6 p.m.; Newport at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Creswell at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Lowell at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Oakridge; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; West Albany at Central; 6:30 p.m.

