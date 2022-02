Area schedule

SATURDAY

College baseball: Chemeketa at Linn-Benton (2); 11 a.m.; Oregon State vs. Xavier (Surprise, Ariz.); noon

College men’s basketball: UCLA at Oregon State; 1 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Portland; 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Colorado; 11 a.m.; Linn-Benton at Portland; 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: 4A play-in game – Sweet Home at Marshfield (Coos Bay); 4 p.m.; 3A state round of 16 – Brookings-Harbor at Harrisburg; 1 p.m.; Vale at Santiam Christian; 2 p.m.; 2A state round of 16 – Bonanza at Central Linn; 2 p.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Florida State Match-Up (Tallahassee)

College softball: Oregon State vs. CSUN (Palm Springs, Calif.); 3 p.m.; Oregon State vs. Southern Utah (Palm Springs); 7:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invitational (Seattle)

High school wrestling (state tournaments): 5A at Ridgeview HS (Redmond); 9 a.m.; 4A at Cascade HS (Turner); 9 a.m.; 3A at La Pine HS; 9 a.m.; 2A/1A at Culver HS; 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball: Chemeketa at Linn-Benton (2); 11 a.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Florida State Match-Up (Tallahassee)

College softball: Oregon State vs. UC San Diego (Palm Springs, Calif.); 11:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0