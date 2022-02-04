Area schedule

MONDAY

High school boys basketball: Jefferson at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Triangle Lake at Alsea; 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Triangle Lake at Alsea; 5:30 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Scio; 6 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Lowell; 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball: Woodburn at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakland; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Lowell at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakland. 6 p.m.; Woodburn at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Scio; 6 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.

