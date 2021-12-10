Area schedule

SATURDAY

High school boys basketball: Philomath vs. Tillamook (Moda Center, Portland); 12:30 p.m.; Santiam at Jefferson; 3 p.m.; Central Linn at Coquille; 5:30 p.m.; Crook County at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Junction City tournament; Harrisburg, Monroe at Harrisburg tournament

College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Tacoma (Wash.); 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Santiam at Jefferson; 1:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Coquille; 4 p.m.; Crook County at South Albany; 5:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Junction City tournament; Harrisburg, Monroe at Harrisburg tournament

High school swimming: Philomath at December Invitational (Riverdale, Portland)

College track and field: Oregon State at Spokane (Wash.) Qualifier

High school wrestling: Crescent Valley at Walsh Ironman tournament (Ohio); Sweet Home at Rose City Classic (Westview, Portland); Lebanon, South Albany, Jefferson at McKay tournament (Salem); Santiam Christian, Scio at Scio tournament; Central Linn, Monroe at Central Linn Invitational; Harrisburg at Coast Classic (North Bend)

SUNDAY

College men’s basketball: Lower Columbia at Linn-Benton; 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Villanova (Philadelphia); 10 a.m.

