Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

College baseball: Grand Canyon at Oregon State; 12:05 p.m.

High school baseball: Central Linn at Toledo; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; Philomath at Gladstone; 5 p.m.

High school softball: West Albany at North Medford; 4 p.m.; Philomath at Lebanon; 4 p.m.; Corvallis at Willamette (Eugene); 4 p.m.; Central Linn at Toledo; 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lincoln (Hamilton Park, Portland); 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Sherwood at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Crescent Valley at Sherwood; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Alsea at Waldport meet; 3 p.m.; Monroe, Scio at Sprague Icebreaker (Salem); 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school baseball: West Albany at South Albany; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Junction City; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Long Beach State at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school boys golf: Sweet Home at Bandon Invitational; 11 a.m.

High school softball: Jefferson at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 4 p.m.; Junction City at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Churchill at Corvallis; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Crescent Valley at Barlow (Gresham); 4 p.m.; Philomath at West Albany; 4 p.m.; Lebanon at North Salem; 4 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Barlow at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.; West Albany at Philomath; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Lebanon at Dragon Icebreaker Invitational (Dallas); 3 p.m.; Sweet Home at Tri-County Ice-Breaker; 4 p.m.; East Linn Christian, Santiam Christian at St. Patrick’s Day Icebreaker (Blanchet Catholic, Salem); 4 p.m.; Jefferson at Siuslaw Icebreaker (Florence); 4 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Detroit)

— Schedules subject to change

