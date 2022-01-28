Area schedule

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball: Portland at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.; Oregon State at Oregon; 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 5:30 p.m.; Monroe at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Central Linn; 6 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Portland at Linn-Benton; 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: South Albany at Dallas; 3 p.m.; Corvallis at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Monroe at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Oakland at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at California; 4 p.m.

High school swimming: Sweet Home at Stayton Invitational; 10 a.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at UW Invitational (Seattle)

High school wrestling: Crescent Valley, Sweet Home at Reser’s Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS, Hillsboro); 9 a.m.; Central Linn, Harrisburg, Monroe at Monroe Invitational; 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

College women’s basketball: UCLA at Oregon State; 2 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Arizona State; 1 p.m.

