Area schedule

High school football: Dallas at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Woodburn; 7 p.m.; Dayton at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Scio at Taft; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Rogue River; 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 7:15 p.m.; Sisters at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.