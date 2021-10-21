 Skip to main content
Area schedule
FRIDAY

High school football: Dallas at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Woodburn; 7 p.m.; Dayton at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Scio at Taft; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Rogue River; 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 7:15 p.m.; Sisters at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.

College men’s soccer: Oregon State at Washington; 5 p.m.

College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Umpqua; 6:30 p.m.; Oregon State at USC; 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

College football: Utah at Oregon State; 4:30 p.m.

High school football: South Albany at Central; 3 p.m.

