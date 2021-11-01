Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school girls soccer (state playoffs, round of 16): 5A — West Albany at Ashland; 5 p.m.; Redmond at Corvallis; 6 p.m.; Hillsboro at Crescent Valley; 6 p.m.; 4A — Henley at Philomath; 3 p.m.; 3A/2A/1A — Riverdale at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley; 6 p.m.

High school volleyball (state quarterfinals): 5A — La Salle Prep at West Albany; 6 p.m.; Silverton at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; 4A — Philomath at Baker; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Cascade; 6 p.m.; 2A — Union at Monroe; 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school boys soccer (state playoffs, round of 16): 5A — Putnam at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Ashland; TBA; 4A — Philomath vs. Estacada (Crescent Valley HS); 7:30 p.m.; 3A/2A/1A — East Linn Christian at Catlin Gabel; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter at Brookings-Harbor; 3 p.m.

College volleyball: Clackamas at Linn-Benton; 6:30 p.m.

