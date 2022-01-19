Area schedule

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Washington at Oregon State; 8:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Scio at Yamhill-Carlton; 5:30 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Central at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Jefferson at North Douglas duals (Drain); 6 p.m.; Harrisburg, Santiam Christian, Scio at Special District 3 duals (Harrisburg); 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakridge duals

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Santiam Christian at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Regis; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Philomath at Sisters; 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 7:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Regis (Stayton); 7:30 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Philomath, Sweet Home at Sweet Home quad meet; 4 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Northern Colorado; 5 p.m.

