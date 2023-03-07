WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball: Oregon State vs. Arizona State at Pac-12 tournament (Las Vegas); 8:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: 5A state quarterfinal (Gill Coliseum) - Crescent Valley vs. La Salle Prep; 8:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Crescent Valley/South Albany loser vs. team TBA at 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 10:45 a.m.
THURSDAY
College baseball: Linn-Benton at Mt. Hood (Gresham) (2); 1 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Oregon State vs. USC at Pac-12 tournament (Las Vegas); 8:30 p.m. (with a win Wednesday)
High school boys basketball: Crescent Valley vs. team TBA at 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 10:45 a.m. or 8:15 p.m.; 4A state quarterfinal (Forest Grove HS) - Philomath vs. Crook County; 1:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NWAC tournament (Pasco, Wash.) - Linn-Benton vs. Peninsula; noon
High school girls basketball: 5A state semifinal (Gill Coliseum) - Crescent Valley or South Albany vs. team TBA; 3:15 p.m.
4A state quarterfinal (Forest Grove HS) - Philomath vs. Gladstone; 6:30 p.m.