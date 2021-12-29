Area schedule

SUNDAY
College women’s basketball: Utah at Oregon State; noon
College wrestling: Oregon State vs. Utah Valley (Boise, Idaho); noon
MONDAY
College men’s basketball: Sacramento State at Oregon State; time TBA
High school boys basketball: Crescent Valley at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Philomath at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.