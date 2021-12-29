 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

SUNDAY

College women’s basketball: Utah at Oregon State; noon

College wrestling: Oregon State vs. Utah Valley (Boise, Idaho); noon

MONDAY

College men’s basketball: Sacramento State at Oregon State; time TBA

High school boys basketball: Crescent Valley at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Philomath at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News