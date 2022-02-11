Area schedule

SATURDAY
College men’s basketball: Stanford at Oregon State; 7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Oakridge at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Banks at Philomath; 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Oakridge at Jefferson; 3 p.m.; Central Linn at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Banks at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.
High school swimming: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district meet (Osborn AC); Philomath, Sweet Home at Special District 3 meet (Albany Comm. Pool)
College track and field: Oregon State at Husky Classic (Seattle); Oregon State at Don Kirby Elite Invitational (Albuquerque, N.M.)
High school wrestling: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district meet (Salem Armory); 9 a.m.; Philomath, Sweet Home at 4A Special District 2 meet (Siuslaw HS, Florence); 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Oregon; 1 p.m.
College gymnastics: Washington at Oregon State; noon