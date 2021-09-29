Area schedule

FRIDAY
College baseball: Linn-Benton at Oregon State (2); 1 p.m.
High school football: Corvallis at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Silverton; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Central; 7 p.m.; Scio at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Gervais at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Elmira; 7 p.m.; Dallas at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Santiam Christian at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.
College volleyball: Oregon State at Utah; 6 p.m.; Southwestern Oregon at Linn-Benton; 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Charles Bowles Invite (Salem); 10:20 a.m.
High school cross-country: Central Linn, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Scio, South Albany, Sweet Home at Harrier Classic (Bryant Park); 9:30 a.m.; Philomath at Woahink Lake XC Invitational; 1:15 p.m.
College football: Stanford at Oregon; 12:30 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State; 6 p.m.
High school football: Sweet Home at Newport; 1 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Crescent Valley at North Bend; 6 p.m.