Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school cross-country: West Albany at Crescent Valley meet; 4 p.m.; Corvallis, East Linn Christian, Lebanon, South Albany at Lebanon meet (Seven Oak MS); 5 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Central Linn at Creswell; 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley; 6:15 p.m.

High school volleyball: East Linn Christian at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Oakridge at Monroe; 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school boys soccer: Creswell at East Linn Christian; 3 p.m.; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Central Linn; 3 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters; 6 p.m.; Silverton at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Dallas; 7 p.m.; North Salem at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Central; 7:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Lebanon; 8 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Oregon State at Utah; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Sisters at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Crescent Valley at South Albany; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at West Albany; 6 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Scio; 6:30 p.m.

