Area schedule

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton vs. Peninsula (Yakima, Wash.); 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Corvallis vs. Wilsonville at Capitol City Classic (Willamette Univ., Salem); 4 p.m.; Central Linn vs. La Pine at Toledo tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Scio vs. Waldport at Regis tournament (Stayton); 5 p.m.; South Albany at Elmira; 6 p.m.; La Salle Prep at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Sweet Home at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; Riddle at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe vs. Creswell at Creswell tournament; 7:30 p.m.; Philomath at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay); Santiam Christian at Dayton tournament

College women’s basketball: Oregon State vs. Idaho (Lahaina, Hawaii); 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Central Linn vs. La Pine at Toledo tournament; 3 p.m.; Scio vs. Waldport at Regis tournament (Stayton); 3:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Willamina at Dayton tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Monroe vs. Creswell at Creswell tournament; 6 p.m.; Riddle at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s (Portland) at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Tualatin; 7 p.m.; Lakeridge at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay)

High school wrestling: Lebanon at Thousand Oaks (Calif.) tournament; Philomath at Grants Pass tournament; Harrisburg at Caldera tournament (Bend)

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball: Texas A&M at Oregon State; 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Alsea at St. Paul; 2:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Roosevelt at Capitol City Classic (Willamette Univ., Salem); 4 p.m.; Philomath at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay); Santiam Christian at Dayton tournament; Harrisburg at Elmira tournament; Scio at Regis tournament (Stayton); Monroe at Creswell tournament; Central Linn at Toledo tournament

College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Walla Walla (Wash.); 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: South Albany vs. Lincoln at Lake Oswego tournament; 1 p.m.; Alsea at St. Paul; 1 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Clatskanie at Dayton tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Marshfield tournament (Coos Bay); Harrisburg at Elmira tournament; Scio at Regis tournament (Stayton); Monroe at Creswell tournament; Central Linn at Toledo tournament

College football: Oregon State vs. Utah State at L.A. Bowl (Inglewood, Calif.); 4:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Lebanon, Sweet Home at Lebanon Invitational; 11 a.m.

High school wrestling: West Albany at Liberty Invitational; Central Linn, Sweet Home at Thurston dual tournament; Philomath at Grants Pass tournament; Harrisburg at Caldera tournament (Bend); Scio at Nestucca tournament; Jefferson at SCTC Winter Duals; Alsea at North Douglas tournament (Drain); 9 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0