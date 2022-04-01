Area schedule

SATURDAY
College baseball: Umpqua at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon State; 3:30 p.m.
High school baseball: Santiam Christian at Sisters; 1 p.m.
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Washington
College softball: Oregon State at California; 1 p.m.
High school softball: Milwaukie at Crescent Valley; 1 p.m.; Alsea at Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter (2); 1 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at Hayward Premiere (Eugene); Oregon State at Distance Jamboree (Lane CC, Eugene)
High school track and field: Philomath, Scio at Mark Dean Invitational (Tillamook); 10 a.m.; Jefferson Jump-Off Meet; 11 a.m.; Alsea at McKenzie meet (Vida); 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
College baseball: Stanford at Oregon State; noon
College softball: Oregon State at California; noon