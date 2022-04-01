 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

SATURDAY

College baseball: Umpqua at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon State; 3:30 p.m.

High school baseball: Santiam Christian at Sisters; 1 p.m.

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Washington

College softball: Oregon State at California; 1 p.m.

High school softball: Milwaukie at Crescent Valley; 1 p.m.; Alsea at Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter (2); 1 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Hayward Premiere (Eugene); Oregon State at Distance Jamboree (Lane CC, Eugene)

High school track and field: Philomath, Scio at Mark Dean Invitational (Tillamook); 10 a.m.; Jefferson Jump-Off Meet; 11 a.m.; Alsea at McKenzie meet (Vida); 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball: Stanford at Oregon State; noon

College softball: Oregon State at California; noon

