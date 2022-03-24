Area schedule

SUNDAY

College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton; 10 a.m.; Oregon State at California; noon; Centralia at Linn-Benton; 4 p.m.

College softball: Stanford at Oregon State; noon

MONDAY

High school baseball: Cascade at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Junction City JV at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 4:30 p.m.; Nelson at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; McMinnville at West Albany; 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Cross Creek, Dallas); 11:30 a.m.; East Linn Christian, Harrisburg at Special District 2 tournament (Salem GC); 11:30 a.m.

High school girls golf: Harrisburg at Stayton/Regis Invitational (Santiam GC, Aumsville); 11 a.m.; Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Trysting Tree); 11:30 a.m.

High school softball: Cascade at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Woodburn; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Junction City; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Elkton at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Alsea at Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter; 4:30 p.m.

