Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Nevada; noon

High school baseball: Lebanon at Roosevelt (Portland); 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Cascade (Turner); 4:30 p.m.; Taft at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Willamina; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at Newberg; 5 p.m.; McNary at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at Reynolds (Troutdale); 5 p.m.; South Albany at Nelson (Clackamas); 5 p.m.

High school softball: Crook County at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; Putnam at West Albany; 4:30 p.m.; Taft at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Elkton; 4:30 p.m.; Clackamas at South Albany; 5 p.m.

High school track and field: Corvallis, Silverton at Crescent Valley; 3:45 p.m.; East Linn Christian, Sweet Home at Cascade (Turner); 4 p.m.; Alsea at Scio meet; 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

College baseball: Linn-Benton at Umpqua (Roseburg) (2); 1 p.m.

High school baseball: Monroe at Oakridge (2); 2 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn (2); 2 p.m.; Cascade at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Sweet Home; 5 p.m.

College gymnastics: Oregon State at NCAA regionals (Seattle); 7 p.m.

High school softball: Sweet Home at Sisters; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Woodburn; 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Gervais; 4:30 p.m.; Thurston at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Crescent Valley at West Salem (Orchard Heights Park); 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Corvallis at Parkrose (Portland); 4 p.m.; West Salem at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Monroe at Austin Smith Throwers Invitational (St. Paul); 4 p.m.

