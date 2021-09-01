Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school cross-country: Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian at Darrel Deedon Cascade Invitational

High school boys soccer: Molalla at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Sandy; Hillsboro at South Albany; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Corvallis at Ridgeview; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at De La Salle North Catholic; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at North Eugene; 6 p.m.; Klamath Union at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Hillsboro; 7 p.m.; Wells at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Oakland at Scio; 4 p.m.; Harrisburg vs. Oakland (Scio); 5:30 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 6 p.m.; West Albany at South Albany; 6 p.m.; Philomath at Crook County; 6 p.m.; Willamina at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Triangle Lake at Alsea; 6 p.m.; Lebanon at North Salem; 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Scio; 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College women’s cross-country: Oregon State at Viking Rust Buster (Portland)