Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school cross-country: Jefferson at Bigfoot Classic (Rockaway Beach); 4 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Dallas at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Newport; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Santiam Christian; 6:15 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; West Albany at South Albany; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Newport at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Cascade; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; South Albany at West Albany; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Corvallis at South Albany; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Scio at Yamhill-Carlton; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Alsea at Mohawk; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; Silverton at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school cross-country: Corvallis, Crescent Valley at Mid-Willamette meet (Willamette Mission SP); 4 p.m.