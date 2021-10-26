Area schedule

WEDNESDAY
High school girls soccer: Central Linn at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley; 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
High school cross-country: Philomath, Sweet Home at Oregon West Conference district meet (Lane CC, Eugene); 3 p.m.; Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian, Scio at 3A/2A/1A SD2 district meet (Cheadle Lake, Lebanon); 3:40 p.m.
College men’s soccer: Stanford at Oregon State; 5 p.m.
High school boys soccer: East Linn Christian at Pleasant Hill; 4:30 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Washington at Oregon State; 2 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Marist Catholic at West Albany; 7 p.m.