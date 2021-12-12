Area schedule

MONDAY

High school boys basketball: Mohawk at Central Linn; 7 p.m.; North Marion at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Santiam Christian; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mohawk at Central Linn; 5:30 p.m.; Catlin Gabel at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball: UC Davis at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Sweet Home at Marist Catholic (Eugene); 5:45 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Alsea at Eddyville Charter; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Sprague (Salem); 7:15 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Willamina; 7:30 p.m.; Yoncalla at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.; Portland Adventist at Scio; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Alsea at Eddyville Charter; 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Willamina; 6 p.m.; Portland Adventist at Scio; 6 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Yoncalla at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Nelson at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at South Salem; 7:15 p.m.; Sweet Home at Marist Catholic (Eugene); 7:15 p.m.; Corvallis at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at West Linn; 7:30 p.m.; Yoncalla at Monroe

High school swimming: Corvallis vs. Crescent Valley (Osborn); 4 p.m.; West Albany at Lebanon; 4 p.m.; Silverton at South Albany; 7 p.m.

High school wrestling: Harrisburg Duals; 5:30 p.m.

