Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school boys soccer: Stayton at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Creswell at Central Linn; 4 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Crosshill Christian/Jefferson; 6:30 p.m.; Central at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Silverton; 7 p.m.; West Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Philomath at Stayton; 6 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; North Salem at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Lebanon; 8 p.m.

High school volleyball: Lowell at Monroe; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem; 6:30 p.m.; Central at West Albany; 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Creswell; 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school girls soccer: Central Linn at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley; 6:30 p.m.

