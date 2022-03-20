Area schedule

MONDAY

High school baseball: Crescent Valley vs. Philomath at Newport tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home vs. Glide at Hidden Valley tournament (Grants Pass); 1:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Willamina; 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Regis at Red Mountain tournament (Mesa, Ariz.); 3 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Brookings-Harbor at Hidden Valley tournament (Grants Pass); 3:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Duck Invitational (Eugene)

High school softball: South Albany vs. Madras at Redmond tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home vs. La Pine at Redmond tournament; 9 a.m.; Scio vs. Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph at John Day tournament (John Day); noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Grant Union/Prairie City at Grant Union tournament (John Day); 1 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crook County at Redmond tournament; 2 p.m.; Lebanon vs. South Medford at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Philomath vs.Yreka (Calif.) at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Henley at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; Philomath vs. Ashland at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Redmond tournament

TUESDAY

High school baseball: Philomath vs. Dallas at Newport tournament; 9 a.m.; Sweet Home at Hidden Valley (Grants Pass); 11 a.m.; Philomath vs. Astoria at Newport tournament; 11:30 a.m.; Amity at Jefferson; noon; West Albany vs. Liberty at Mountainside tournament (Beaverton); 2:30 p.m.; Corvallis vs. South Medford at Crater tournament (Central Point); 4 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Duck Invitational (Eugene)

High school softball: Philomath vs. Scappoose at North Medford tournament; noon; Santiam Christian vs. Brookings-Harbor at North Medford tournament; noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Vale at Grant Union tournament (John Day); noon; Philomath vs. Eagle Point at North Medford tournament; noon; Harrisburg/Mohawk vs. Scio at Grant Union tournament (John Day); 2 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Glencoe at North Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Roseburg at North Medford tournament; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Redmond tournament

