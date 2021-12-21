 Skip to main content
Area schedule

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball: Sacramento State at Oregon State; 2:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Lebanon vs. Sheldon at Bend tournament; 4:15 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. North Salem at Stayton tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Vernonia at East Linn Christian; 5:30 p.m.; West Albany vs. Hockinson (Wash.) at Summit tournament (Bend); Alsea at Toledo tournament

College women’s basketball: North Carolina Central at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Sweet Home vs. Cottage Grove at Stayton tournament; 3 p.m.; Alsea vs. Trinity Lutheran at Toledo tournament; 3:15 p.m.; Lincoln at Lebanon; 4 p.m.; Philomath vs. Tillamook at Astoria tournament; 4 p.m.; Vernonia at East Linn Christian; 4 p.m.; Oakridge at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Gresham at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Scio at Fort Vancouver tournament (Vancouver, Wash.)

High school wrestling: Harrisburg at Sierra Nevada Classic (Reno, Nev.)

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball: Santiam at Scio; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Summit tournament (Bend); Lebanon at Bend tournament; Sweet Home at Stayton tournament; Philomath at Riverdale tournament (Portland); Alsea at Toledo tournament

High school girls basketball: Philomath vs. Mazama at Astoria tournament; 4 p.m.; Sweet Home at Stayton tournament; Scio at Fort Vancouver tournament (Vancouver, Wash.); Alsea at Toledo tournament

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Northwest Duals (West Albany); 9 a.m.; Harrisburg at Sierra Nevada Classic (Reno, Nev.)

