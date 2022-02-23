 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

THURSDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. Xavier (Surprise, Ariz.); noon

College men’s basketball: USC at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Utah; 4:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: State tournament at Culver HS; 9 a.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: Oregon State vs. Xavier (Surprise, Ariz.); noon

High school boys basketball: South Albany at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Silverton at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.; 3A state round of 16 – Umatilla at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Westside Christian (Tigard); 7:30 p.m.; 2A state round of 16 – Bonanza at Jefferson; 7 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Illinois Valley (Cave Junction); 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Ridgeview at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; Central at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Florida State Match-Up (Tallahassee)

College gymnastics: Stanford at Oregon State; 7:30 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. Tennessee (Palm Springs, Calif.); 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State vs. Baylor (Palm Springs); 8 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invitational (Seattle)

Tags

