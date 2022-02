Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Silverton at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Lake Las Vegas Invitational

WEDNESDAY

College baseball: Linn-Benton at Lane (Eugene); 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State vs. Arizona State at Pac-12 tournament (Las Vegas); 2:30 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Lane (Eugene); 5:30 p.m.

