Area schedule

SATURDAY
College women’s basketball: Western Washington at Oregon State (exhibition); 1 p.m.
High school cross-country: State championships (Lane CC); 3A/2A/1A girls; 10 a.m.; 2A/1A boys; 10:35 a.m.; 3A boys; 11:10 a.m.; 4A girls; 11:45 a.m.; 4A boys; 12:20 p.m.; 5A girls; 1:45 p.m.; 5A boys; 2:20 p.m.
College football: Oregon State at Colorado; 4 p.m.
High school football: 1A 6-player state semifinal -- Alsea vs. Triangle Lake (Crook County HS, Prineville); 4 p.m.
High school boys soccer (state quarterfinals): 5A -- Ashland at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; 4A -- Philomath vs. McLoughlin (South Albany HS); 7 p.m.
High school girls soccer (state quarterfinals): 5A -- West Albany at North Eugene; 1 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; 4A -- Philomath at North Marion -- 6 p.m.
College wrestling: Campbell at Oregon State; 6:30 p.m.; Lehigh at Oregon State; 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
College men’s soccer: Oregon State at UCLA; 1 p.m.
College volleyball: Oregon State at Stanford; noon