Area schedule
SATURDAY

High school cross-country: Sweet Home at Springfield Invite; 10 a.m.; Harrisburg, Jefferson, Philomath, Scio at Paul Mariman Invitational (Philomath); 2 p.m.

College football: Oregon State at Washington State; 1 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Pleasant Hill at Central Linn; 1 p.m.

High school volleyball: Philomath, West Albany at Clearwater Classic (Bend); 8 a.m.; Alsea at Damascus Christian; noon; Monroe at Central Linn; 1 p.m.; Alsea vs. Central Christian (Damascus Christian); 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

College men’s soccer: Oregon State at Stanford; 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Arizona at Oregon State; 1 p.m.

College volleyball: California at Oregon State; noon

