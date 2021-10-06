Area schedule

SATURDAY
High school cross-country: Sweet Home at Springfield Invite; 10 a.m.; Harrisburg, Jefferson, Philomath, Scio at Paul Mariman Invitational (Philomath); 2 p.m.
College football: Oregon State at Washington State; 1 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Pleasant Hill at Central Linn; 1 p.m.
High school volleyball: Philomath, West Albany at Clearwater Classic (Bend); 8 a.m.; Alsea at Damascus Christian; noon; Monroe at Central Linn; 1 p.m.; Alsea vs. Central Christian (Damascus Christian); 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
College men’s soccer: Oregon State at Stanford; 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Arizona at Oregon State; 1 p.m.
College volleyball: California at Oregon State; noon