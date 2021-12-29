Area schedule

MONDAY

College men’s basketball: Sacramento State at Oregon State; time TBA

High school boys basketball: Crescent Valley at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Philomath at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball: Central Linn at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Lowell; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Regis (Stayton); 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Corbett; 7 p.m.; Alsea at Mohawk (Marcola); 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Elmira; 7:15 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Alsea at Mohawk (Marcola); 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Elmira; 5:45 p.m.; Corbett at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Central Linn at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe at Regis (Stayton); 7:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Lowell; 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: South Albany vs. West Albany (Albany Comm. Pool); 4 p.m.; North Salem at Corvallis (Osborn AC); 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Lebanon at Dallas meet; 7 p.m.

