Area schedule

MONDAY
College men’s basketball: Washington State at Oregon State; 8 p.m.
College men’s golf: Oregon State at Lake Las Vegas Invitational
TUESDAY
College baseball: Seattle at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Silverton at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.
