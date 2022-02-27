 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

MONDAY

College men’s basketball: Washington State at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Lake Las Vegas Invitational

TUESDAY

College baseball: Seattle at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Lebanon at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Silverton at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Lake Las Vegas Invitational

