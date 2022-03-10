Area schedule

FRIDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 3:05 p.m.
High school boys basketball: 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) – Philomath vs. Baker, 9 a.m.
High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); Corvallis vs. Willamette; 9 a.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Ridgeview; 6:30 p.m.; 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) - Philomath vs. Hidden Valley; 6:30 p.m.
College softball: Oregon State vs. North Dakota State (Eugene); 1:30 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)
SATURDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 2:05 p.m.
High school boys basketball: 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)
High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)
College softball: Portland State at Oregon State (2); 1 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)