Area schedule

FRIDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 3:05 p.m.

High school boys basketball: 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) – Philomath vs. Baker, 9 a.m.

High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); Corvallis vs. Willamette; 9 a.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Ridgeview; 6:30 p.m.; 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay) - Philomath vs. Hidden Valley; 6:30 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. North Dakota State (Eugene); 1:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)

SATURDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Washington State; 2:05 p.m.

High school boys basketball: 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)

High school girls basketball: 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 4A state tournament (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; North Bend HS)

College softball: Portland State at Oregon State (2); 1 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at NCAA indoor championships (Birmingham, Ala.)

