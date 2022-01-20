Area schedule

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Santiam Christian at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Regis; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Philomath at Sisters; 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 7:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Regis (Stayton); 7:30 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Philomath, Sweet Home at Sweet Home quad meet; 4 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Northern Colorado; 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Clark (Vancouver, Wash.); 4 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon State; 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 1:30 p.m.; Dallas at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Clark (Vancouver, Wash.); 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Regis at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Wyoming; noon

High school wrestling: Corvallis, Philomath, Santiam Christian at Screamin’ Eagle Tournament (Santiam Christian); 9 a.m.; Harrisburg at Gopher Classic; 10 a.m.; Toppenish (Wash.) at Crescent Valley; 2 p.m.

