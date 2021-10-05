Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school cross-country: East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Santiam Christian at Stayton Regis Invitational; 5 p.m.

High school football: Lebanon at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Central Linn at Toledo; 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer: Oregon State at California; 2 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Cascade at Philomath; 4 p.m.; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at East Linn Christian; 4:15 p.m.; Central Linn at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Central; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Corvallis; 7 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Arizona State at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Central at West Albany; 4 p.m.; Philomath at Cascade; 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sweet Home; 6:15 p.m.; Crescent Valley at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Lebanon; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Lebanon at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Woodburn at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Regis at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Alsea; 6 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 6:30 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 6:30 p.m.