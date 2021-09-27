 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area schedule
0 Comments

Area schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY

High school cross-country: Corvallis, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian, Scio at Jefferson Invitational; 5 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Sisters at Philomath; 4 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Woodburn at South Albany; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Central; 7 p.m.; Silverton at West Albany; 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Sweet Home at Cascade; 6 p.m.; Newport at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Creswell at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Lowell at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Monroe at Oakridge; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; West Albany at Central; 6:30 p.m.; Amity at Scio; 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school girls soccer: Santiam Christian at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News