Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball: Lane at Linn-Benton; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Lane at Linn-Benton; 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Oakridge at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Oakridge at Monroe; 6 p.m.

High school wrestling: West Albany at South Albany; 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Oregon State at Utah; 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Alsea at Siletz Valley; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Oakridge at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Alsea at Siletz Valley; 5:30 p.m.; Monroe at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Oakridge at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Scio at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Amer Ari Invitational (Waimea, Hawaii)

College track and field: Oregon State at WSU Invitational (Spokane, Wash.)

High school wrestling: Thurston at Crescent Valley; 6 p.m.; Junction City at Philomath; 6 p.m.

