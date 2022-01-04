 Skip to main content
Area schedule

  • 0

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball: Rainier at Philomath; 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Rainier at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Lebanon at South Albany; 6 p.m.; Crescent Valley, Central at West Albany; 6 p.m.; North Salem at Corvallis; 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: Alsea at McKenzie (Finn Rock); 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; West Albany at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Alsea at McKenzie (Finn Rock); 5:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Crescent Valley at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Tillamook at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.

