Area schedule

High school volleyball: Lebanon at Silverton; 6 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Woodburn at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Regis at Monroe; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Alsea; 6 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 6:30 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 6:30 p.m.