Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school boys basketball: West Albany vs. Sweet Home at Stayton tournament; noon; Philomath vs. Riverdale at Riverdale tournament; 6 p.m.; Lebanon at Bend tournament; Sweet Home at Stayton tournament; Alsea at Toledo tournament

High school girls basketball: Oakridge at Harrisburg; 3:30 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Stayton at Stayton tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Alsea at Toledo tournament

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Northwest Duals (West Albany); 9 a.m.; Harrisburg at Sierra Nevada Classic (Reno, Nev.)

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Utah at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball: West Albany vs. Woodburn at Stayton tournament; noon; Sweet Home vs. Valley Catholic at Stayton tournament; 3 p.m.; Jefferson at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Bend tournament; Alsea at Toledo tournament

High school girls basketball: Sweet Home vs. Cottage Grove at Stayton tournament; 1:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Springfield at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; Central Linn at Salem Academy tournament; Alsea at Toledo tournament

High school swimming: Sweet Home at Christmas Invitational (Stayton); 10 a.m.

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Philomath, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Northwest Duals (West Albany); 9 a.m.

