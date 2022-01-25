Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Clackamas (Oregon City); 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: East Linn Christian at Western Christian (Salem); 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Washington State; 1 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Clackamas (Oregon City); 5:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Corvallis at West Albany; 6 p.m.; Lebanon at Central (Independence); 6 p.m.; Philomath at Special District 2 duals (Elmira); Scio hosts league duals; 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: Amity at Harrisburg; 7 p.m.; Silverton at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Lebanon at Silverton; 7:30 p.m.; Dallas at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; Amity at Scio; 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: Sweet Home hosts Special District 2 duals; Harrisburg at Special District 3 duals (South Umpqua HS, Myrtle Creek); 6 p.m.

