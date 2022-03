Area schedule

MONDAY

High school baseball: Cascade at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Junction City JV at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Lowell; 4:30 p.m.; Nelson at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; McMinnville at West Albany; 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Cross Creek, Dallas); 11:30 a.m.; East Linn Christian, Harrisburg at Special District 2 tournament (Salem GC); 11:30 a.m.

High school girls golf: Harrisburg at Stayton/Regis Invitational (Santiam GC, Aumsville); 11 a.m.; Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Trysting Tree); 11:30 a.m.

High school softball: Cascade at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Woodburn; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Junction City; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Elkton at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Alsea at Siletz Valley/Eddyville Charter; 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Nevada; 5 p.m.

High school baseball: Sweet Home at Cottage Grove; 4:30 p.m.; Rainier at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.

High school softball: Crescent Valley at Clackamas; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at South Eugene; 4:30 p.m.; Scappoose at Lebanon; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at Ridgeview (Redmond); 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Rainier at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Kennedy (Mount Angel); 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; St. Helens at South Albany; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Wilsonville at Crescent Valley; 4 p.m.; Corvallis at Hillsboro; 4 p.m.; West Albany at South Salem; 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Philomath; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Crescent Valley at Wilsonville; 4 p.m.; Hillsboro at Corvallis; 4 p.m.; South Salem at West Albany; 4 p.m.; Philomath at Lebanon; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Lebanon, South Albany at West Albany; 3:45 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0