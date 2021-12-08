Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: Jefferson at Waldport; 7 p.m.; Liberty at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Country Christian (Molalla); 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jefferson at Waldport; 5:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Country Christian (Molalla); 6 p.m.

High school swimming: Crescent Valley at North Salem; 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Monroe vs. Siuslaw at Harrisburg tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Willamette (Eugene); 6:45 p.m.; Churchill at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; St. Helens at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Central at Philomath; 7 p.m.; Creswell at Scio; 7 p.m.; East Linn Christian at St. Paul; 7 p.m.; Western Christian at Santiam Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg vs. Blanchet Catholic at Harrisburg tournament; 7:30 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Junction City at Junction City tournament; 8 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Monmouth (West Long Branch, N.J.); 4 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Green River (Auburn, Wash.); 6:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Monroe vs. Siuslaw at Harrisburg tournament; 3 p.m.; Creswell at Scio; 5:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at St. Paul; 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg vs. Blanchet Catholic at Harrisburg tournament; 6 p.m.; Western Christian at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; West Albany at Ridgeview (Redmond); 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at South Albany; 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Junction City at Junction City tournament; 6:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Churchill (Eugene); 6:45 p.m.; Philomath at Astoria; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Sprague; 7:15 p.m.; North Eugene at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Junction City at Philomath; 1:30 p.m.; Sweet Home hosts four-team meet; 4 p.m.

High school wrestling: Crescent Valley at Walsh Ironman tournament (Ohio); Sweet Home at Rose City Championships (Westview, Portland); Central Linn Duals; Jefferson hosts tournament; Harrisburg at Coast Classic

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0